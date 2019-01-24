Ex-White House photographer digs at Trump with old 'State of the Union' photo

Pete Souza, a former White House photographer, appeared to make a dig at President Trump on Wednesday by sharing a photo from a previous State of the Union amid the back-and-forth controversy over this year’s address.

Souza posted a photo on his Instagram page, which he said was from the speech in 2014. It showed former President Obama sharing a laugh with former Vice President Biden and former House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican.

“State of the Union 2014: back when our President was big enough to get along with a Speaker of the House from the opposition party and with whom he had major policy disagreements,” the photographer’s caption read.

The throwback photo from Souza comes as the partial government shutdown pushes forward with continuing strife between the president and current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

After a recent flare-up, Trump announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he would deliver a “great” State of the Union address once the partial shutdown concludes.

Earlier in the day, the president vowed in a letter to Pelosi that he was still planning to deliver the address from the House floor. The Democratic leader fired back in response, saying she would not consider a “concurrent resolution,” which is needed to allow the use of the House chamber for the address.

“I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the president’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened,” Pelosi wrote in the letter to Trump.

Questions over whether or not the State of the Union would take place erupted after Pelosi last week urged Trump to delay the address until the end of the partial government shutdown, or submit the address in writing.

