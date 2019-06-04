Pete Buttigieg reveals which actor should play him in the movies
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Monday revealed which Hollywood actor he thought would best portray him in a film biopic.
Asked by Now This News which actor should play him in the movies, Buttigieg, 37, said after some thought: “Let’s go with Matt Damon. I think he could do a good job.”
The question was among 20 asked for the media outlets new series: “20 Questions for 2020.” Other hard-hitting questions included whether a hot dog was really a sandwich and “what is your go-to karaoke song?” (Hotel California)
The 48-year-old “Jason Bourne” actor has publicly commented on Buttigieg's response. Damon hasn’t mentioned Buttiegieg among his top choices for Democratic presidential contenders, The Hill reported.
The Buttigieg/Damon comparison comes a month after President Trump compared the democratic candidate to Alfred E. Neuman, the longtime mascot for Mad magazine.