Perdue supports fellow GOP senators in challenging election, explains why he will not join them

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., days away from a pivotal runoff election against Democrat Jon Ossoff, backed fellow Republicans who continue to challenge the results of November's presidential election.

Perdue supported efforts from GOP senators like Ted Cruz who plan on contesting electoral votes from several states when the election results are formally declared at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

"You know when I first saw the magnitude of the irregularities back in December, early December, about our November race, I called for the resignation of our secretary of state, I repeatedly called for a special session of the General Assembly to investigate," told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"None of that happened, and so I started calling out that the only thing left for the president is for us to object and I agreed that I would do that," Perdue continued.

Perdue noted that he himself will not participate in the objection because even if he wins on Tuesday, his victory would not be certified yet.

Later in the interview, Perdue continued his accusations against his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, claiming that Ossoff has lied about other Chinese ties such as payment from Hong Kong company PCCW Media Limited, which is connected to the Chinese government.

"He was paid by them for two years, he’s been encouraging people to follow the Chinese propaganda, that’s what Xinhua does and that’s what PCCW does, and he participated in that for two years," Perdue said, claiming that China has targeted young Americans who they could influence. "He hid it from the people of Georgia during his primary, got caught, lied about it, finally disclosed it, and then lied about it again."

Perdue went on to say that Ossoff deflected a question about China in a Fox News interview.

"He’s never answered the question about his relationship with the CCP," the Republican claimed.

During an exchange Thursday with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Ossoff described charges that he knowingly failed to disclose compensation from PCCW as "utter nonsense."

Ossoff said his media company "has produced multiple investigations of atrocities committed by ISIS war criminals. And these investigations have been aired by dozens of television channels in dozens of countries all over the world. And one of those television channels was in Hong Kong. That is the entire substance of Sen. Perdue's campaign against me."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.