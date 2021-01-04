Perdue on Georgia Senate runoffs: Trump right that 'something untoward' happened in election

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., defended President Trump's leaked phone call where he urged Georgia's top election official to "find" votes that would flip the state to his column and dismissed the idea that accusations of fraud would dampen Republican turnout in Tuesday's two Senate runoffs.

"That's what the Democrats want," Perdue told "America's Newsroom on Monday. "That's what they've been talking and that's why this is so confusing ... It would give them total control if they win these two seats. My logic is this. If you voted in November for Donald Trump you need to stand up and fight. Fight with the rest of us trying to get him a fair accounting in the state and vote tomorrow."

Perdue said Trump's Saturday phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he insisted he had won the state by "hundreds of thousands of votes," was aboveboard, and he called the leak of the call to the Washington Post "disgusting." Perdue and fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, also a Republican, previously called for Raffensperger to resign his position and have backed Trump's claims that the 2020 election in Georgia has integrity issues.

"A lot of people in Georgia and 75 million Americans I think align with him right now that something untoward happened here in Georgia and we have not gotten to the bottom of it," Perdue said. "I've been calling for weeks to object to the electors, because in the state of Georgia I don't believe we should have certified the election yet."

President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes, according to the certified results. Raffensperger told Trump on the call his claims of voter fraud were incorrect, adding that multiple recounts demonstrated Biden's victory was legitimate.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state," Trump said, according to a transcript.

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock called on Perdue and Loeffler to condemn Trump's words, which they called undemocratic. Polls show a tight race in Tuesday's two runoffs, which will determine party control of the U.S. Senate.

A dozen Republican U.S. Senators say they will object to the congressional certification of Biden's victory in the Electoral College this week if a 10-day emergency audit by an electoral commission is not completed.

Perdue and Loeffler have framed their candidacies as a "firewall" against socialism, and Perdue continued the message on Monday.

"The eyes of America and I believe the eyes of the world are on the people of Georgia," Perdue said. "It is up to us, our responsibility, not just a right to vote, it is a responsibility. If you are upset as I am about what happened in November, the only alternative you have is stand up and fight."