Pro-life leader endorses Ohio's JD Vance for Senate: 'He will protect the innocent lives of unborn children'

A prominent pro-life leader is throwing her weight behind Ohio's J.D. Vance as he and other Republicans vie for the seat Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is leaving open in 2022.

"I’m proud to support JD Vance for U.S. Senate," Concerned Women for America President Penny Nance said Thursday.

"He will protect the innocent lives of unborn children, advocate for pro-family policies and work to preserve religious freedom," she added.

BEN SASSE, JD VANCE CLASH OVER HOW TO HANDLE AFGHAN REFUGEES

"He will fight against the Left using the precious lives of the unborn to advance their progressive ideology. JD understand[s] the values and beliefs of Ohio families. He will stand up to the Washington establishment who look down their noses at people of faith who still believe in American exceptionalism and individual liberty. The nation needs strong leaders who will fight for our rights and values."

Nance, a mainstay in the conservative movement, previously served on President Trump’s Life Advisory Council. As CEO and president of CWA, Nance leads 500,000 participating members across the country.

"I’m honored to receive Penny’s endorsement," Vance said in a statement provided to Fox News.

REPUBLICANS CALL FOR INVESTIGATION INTO UPITT'S FEDERALLY FUNDED FETAL TISSUE RESEARCH

"Penny has dedicated her life’s work to protecting religious freedom, protecting ‘the least of these’ and ensuring Christian, conservative voices are heard in public policy debates. Her support is testimony to the fact that that I am the candidate in Ohio who will best represent conservative Christian voices and will continue to advocate for those values that we share if elected to the U.S. Senate."

Vance, of "Hillbilly Elegy" fame, has become an icon of the rising populist right. His website describes him as "100 percent pro-life." "Eliminating abortion is first and foremost about protecting the unborn, but it’s also about making our society more pro-child and pro-family," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His comments came amid a raging debate over abortion access, which many suggest has reached a tipping point after the Supreme Court allowed Texas' heartbeat bill to take effect.

Vance has also been outspoken about the University of Pittsburgh's fetal tissue practices. Last month, he joined the mounting calls for an investigation after several doctors said the school's statements suggested organs were extracted from live fetuses. The university has repeatedly denied this.