Pennsylvania voters tell Lawrence Jones why they oppose Biden: 'He had 40 years to make it right here'

Attendees at a pro-Trump event in Old Forge, Pa., sounded off to Fox Nation host and Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones Thursday on their opposition to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"He had 40 years to make it right here, we're still distressed," a man from Biden's birthplace of Scranton told Jones, the host of "One Nation with Lawrence Jones" on Fox Nation. "Eight years as a vice president. What magical wand is he going to wave now to make it work?"

"I'm not going to support a man that can't put together two sentences," a woman told Jones.

TRUMP MOCKS BIDEN'S SCRANTON ROOTS AHEAD OF CONVENTION SPEECH: 'HE ABANDONED PENNSYLVANIA'

"He's had eight years as a vice president -- didn't do anything, no record to speak of," another man wearing a hat with "TRUMP" emblazoned at the top chimed in. "And he's been a professional politician for 47 years."

When Jones asked a woman "why not support" Biden due to his ties to Scranton, she answered that the former vice president's policies weren't "supportable." Another man accused Biden of leaving Pennsylvania when he was six years old and only coming by "when he needs votes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump event took place hours before Biden was set to accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Pennsylvania, which narrowly backed Trump over Hillary Clinton four years ago, is forecast to be a key state in determining who will occupy the White House after January 2021.

“Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania," Trump declared during the event. "He is your worst nightmare,” Trump declared.

To watch every episode of "One Nation with Lawrence Jones" go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

The Associated Press contributed to this report.