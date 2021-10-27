Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sands pitches 'I can't be bought' as she largely self-finances campaign

Sands is competing with other well-financed campaigns to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Carla Sands is telling voters, "I can't be bought," as she rails against Republicans who allegedly are not acting Republican enough, and self-finances most of her campaign.

Sands, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump on his Economic Advisory Council, and eventually ambassador to Denmark, has long been a prolific donor to Republican candidates. She's now running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and according to Federal Election Commission records, she's put $3.1 million of her own money into her campaign so far our of $3.5 million total receipts. 

"For years I've donated my money to help Republican candidates only to watch them cave when things got though," Sands says in the ad, which was first viewed by Fox News. 

Former American Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands poses for a photo at the American election party being held at the National Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Sands is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Former American Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands poses for a photo at the American election party being held at the National Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. Sands is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

MCCONNELL JOINS TRUMP, BACKS HERSCHEL WALKER IN 2022 GOP SENATE PRIMARY

"I've had it with weak politicians and their sorry excuses," she adds as images of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, flash on the screen. 

"I approved this message because I can't be bought and I won't back down," she says to close the ad. 

The ad is part of a seven-figure ad spending campaign by Sands on cable television and digital platforms.

Sands is one of several GOP candidates running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. Among the others are former lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos and former GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who is endorsed by Trump.

Those campaigns are also well-financed, through different means. Parnell raised $1.1 million in the third quarter of this year, according to the Washington Examiner, which was the most raised via donations by any campaign in the race. Bartos is also self-funding his campaign, though not nearly on Sands' scale. And his campaign highlights high cash-on-hand totals for not just his campaign but also a supportive outside super PAC, both of which had over $2.2 million in the coffer after the third quarter. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

