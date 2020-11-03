Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Mail-in ballot tallying is going 'smoothly' across state

Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot tallying process is going "smoothly" on Election Day, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

“Everything is actually going very smoothly in Philadelphia,” Fetterman told host Bill Hemmer. “I am in constant contact with the commissioner there and 11 out of the 12 mail-in ballot standing machines are active and working."

Fetterman added that voting lines are “longer than normal” in the City of Brotherly Love.

“But, it’s also tempered with a level of enthusiasm and a commitment to getting the job done and their votes back,” he said.

Millions of Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday, many of them to cast their presidential ballot for either Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden spent Tuesday morning campaigning in Pennsylvania, while Trump made a morning appearance on "Fox & Friends" where he lashed out at his detractors and predicted an even bigger victory than four years ago.

"I ended up with 306," Trump said, referring to the number of Electoral College votes he captured in 2016. "That was a good number. 223-306, and that was a big number, and I think we will top it. I'll leave it at that. I think we'll get better."

Both campaigns see Pennsylvania as crucial to securing the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House. Trump narrowly won the state over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but polls have consistently shown Biden leading there this year.

Philadelphia "invested millions of dollars to make sure that they had the appropriate level of infrastructure to create a timeline return for these ballots," said Fetterman, who added that based on what he is "seeing and hearing," results should come "sooner rather than later."

"I have heard nothing, and I am speaking directly to the commissioners themselves, that would indicate that anything is not going smoothly,” Fetterman said.

“In terms of when everything is going to be finished, I can’t specifically say. I don’t think anybody can. But, anecdotally across Pennsylvania too, like York County where I grew up, a Republican county ... four hours ago, they had all of their ballots opened and ready to count and they’re going to begin counting them at 8 o'clock tonight," Fetterman said.

"I would expect that it might be sooner than later in terms of the information that we are able to produce," he predicted. "Of course, there is the outstanding legal challenge potentially regarding ballots that were postmarked by election day, but have not yet been counted. Those are already being sequestered regarding, depending on if the Supreme Court rules on them ... I am encouraged that Philadelphia, starting around noon, is cruising through their mail-in ballots and counting them, I am encouraged that Alleghany County is doing well, I am encouraged that Montgomery County ... they are all going smoothly."

