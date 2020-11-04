Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania governor says 'partisan attack' launched on state's election

“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy,” Gov. Tom Wolf said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted early Wednesday that a “partisan attack" had been launched on Pennsylvania’s elections.

Wolf's tweet came after Trump tweeted that the election is being stolen from him.

Wolf cautioned that the state still has to count more than 1 million mail ballots in the state. “I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy,” Wolf tweeted. “Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.”

As of Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET, Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden by a little more than 675,000 votes in the state he narrowly flipped  in 2016.

