Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces coronavirus diagnosis

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining at home with his wife as she awaits results from a test of her own.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the governor tweeted Wednesday. “I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.”

He said he is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Wolf's positive results, come as much of the country is seeing a rise in cases. Pennsylvania reported more than 10,000 new cases Wednesday and over 160 deaths. Across the U.S., there were more than 220,000 new cases reported Tuesday and more than 2,500 deaths.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID,” Wolf wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.”

He said the diagnosis would not interrupt his duties as governor and urged Pennsylvania residents to wear masks, stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing.

In September, a federal judge ruled that some of Wolf’s earlier coronavirus shutdown restrictions were unconstitutional after a lawsuit on behalf of a group of small business owners from hair salons, drive-in movie grounds, and others.