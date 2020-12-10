Pence says Trump ‘deserves his day’ in Supreme Court

After saying “God bless Texas,” Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday gave a rousing endorsement of a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general and backed by President Trump that aims to throw out the election results in four key battleground states won last month by President-elect Joe Biden.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, is suing to prevent electors from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia from certifying Biden’s victories. Paxton charges that the four states expansion of absentee balloting and mail in voting during the general election – due to health concerns of in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic – were unconstitutional. Eighteen states that Trump carried have joined Texas in asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.

PENNSYLVANIA PUSHES BACK AGAINST TEXAS LAWSUIT THAT AIMS TO UPEND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

The vice president made his comments while headlining a rally in Augusta, Ga., in that state’s twin Senate runoff elections, where the GOP's Senate majority is at stake.

Pence told the crowd that “so far just in the last few days 18 states have joined the Lone Star State to defend the integrity of our elections before the highest court in the land."

Amid cheers, Pence emphasized that “President Donald Trump deserves his day in court, the Supreme Court.”

“All I can say is God bless Texas,” the vice president stressed.

MORE STATES THAT VOTED FOR TRUMP ASK TO JOIN TEXAS LAWSUIT

The president, who’s refused to concede to Biden since the election and who’s repeatedly charged without proof that there was massive “voter fraud” in half a dozen states where he was narrowly edged by the former vice president, has filed a motion to join the Texas case.

Pence has been more measured with his comments. He once again vowed, “We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out."

But he has shied away from Trump's claims of massive voter fraud.

All 50 states have now certified their election results and next Monday (Dec. 14) electors in all of the states will meet and formally vote. Texas lawsuit basically is asking the Supreme Court to throw out the millions of votes cast in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and block the electors, and have each state legislature determine the presidential winner. All four states have legislatures controlled by the GOP. The longshot lawsuit, if successful, could also have the entire election pushed into the House of Representatives, where each state delegation would have one vote and Republican delegations outnumber Democratic delegations.

But the Supreme Court to date has shown no desire to get involved in the presidential election. On Tuesday it rejected a push by Pennsylvania Republicans to upend their state’s results.

If the lawsuit does make it to the Supreme Court, the president would like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to argue the case before the justices. But the Lone Star State’s senior senator, fellow Republican John Cornyn, on Thursday was critical of the lawsuit. He told reporters it would be “unprecedented” and that he didn’t “expect the Supreme Court to agree” with the lawsuit.

