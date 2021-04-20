Pence says he’s on ‘the road to a full recovery' after surgery to implant pacemaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he is back to work and "on the road to a full recovery" after undergoing surgery to install a pacemaker last week.

"Great to be Back to Work Today! My Doctors say I’m on the road to a full recovery! I will always be grateful for their caring professionalism and the Prayers and Kind Words from So Many across the Country," Pence wrote on Twitter. "Thanks So Much! God is good. Onward."

Pence followed up the update on his health with a tweet of support for the newly formed America First Policy Institute and a tweet of condolence for the family of former Democratic Vice President Walter Mondale, who he called a "truly good man."

Mondale died Monday at age 93.

Earlier this month, Pence launched "Advancing American Freedom," a political advocacy group.

PENCE UNDERGOES ROUTINE SURGERY TO IMPLANT PACEMAKER

The former vice president underwent a routine surgery after experiencing a slow heart rate. Pence, 61, had the successful procedure to implant the device on Wednesday at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, according to a press release.

Pence first disclosed an asymptomatic heart blockage in 2016 after becoming the GOP’s nominee for vice president.

The former Indiana governor is considered a potential candidate for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024. Pence has yet to say whether he intends to run for office.

Pence is scheduled to head to South Carolina next week to deliver his first public address since the end of the Trump administration. An aide to the former vice president told Fox News on Tuesday that the speech – a keynote address at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council, a conservative Christian nonprofit, on April 29 in Columbia, South Carolina – is still scheduled to take place.

While Pence has remained quiet about his future political plans, pundits consider him a likely 2024 Republican presidential contender. The stop in South Carolina will no doubt spark more speculation, as the Palmetto state holds the first southern primary and votes third in the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.