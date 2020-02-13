Pence reacts after Faye Marie Swetlik found dead in South Carolina: 'Hug your kids today'

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday gave his condolences to the family of Faye Marie Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead three days after mysteriously vanishing in front of her South Carolina home.

Pence delivered the remarks during an appearance at The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina.

“[A]llow me to address an issue that I know is on the hearts of people all across South Carolina today. And as your vice president and as a father, let me say we were deeply saddened to receive word this afternoon that the remains of Faye Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who went missing from her parents’ front yard just three days ago, have been found,” Pence said.

The vice president then pledged to provide South Carolina with any necessary resources from the federal government to aid in the investigation.

“We will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to hold any to account who are responsible for this heinous crime,” Pence said, adding: “But I would just urge everyone in South Carolina: Hug your kids today, and keep this little girl and her family and her community in your prayers.”

Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove had announced the discovery during a brief news conference earlier Thursday.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing we have found the body, who the coroner has identified, as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Snellgrove said.

The girl was last seen getting off the school bus Monday. Her family discovered her missing about 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after looking for her for about an hour, authorities said.

Her disappearance had brought more than 250 officers to the neighborhood in Cayce, just across the Congaree River from the state capital of Columbia.

No arrests have been made in the girl’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.