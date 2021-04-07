Pence launches new advocacy organization to promote 'pro-freedom policies of the last four years'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday launched a new policy and advocacy organization to promote "pro-freedom policies of the last four years," featuring an advisory board of nearly a dozen Trump-era alumni.

Pence's organization, Advancing American Freedom, is said to be working to continue Trump administration policies that "created unprecedented prosperity at home and restored respect for America abroad," while defending those policies "from liberal attacks and media distortions." In announcing the group, Pence said it would "prevent the radical Left from enacting its policy agenda that would threaten America's freedoms."

"Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional Conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump Administration," Pence said Wednesday.

"Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical Left and the new administration attempt to threaten America's standing as the greatest Nation in the world with their destructive policies," he said.

The organization's advisory board includes a number of former Trump administration officials, including former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, former Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, former director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, former director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought, as well as other prominent conservatives.

"Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence, Americans experienced unprecedented prosperity. The policies that led to those accomplishments are now under attack by the radical Left and the Biden Administration, and the foundation of our Nation is under siege," Advancing American Freedom Executive Director Paul Teller, a former chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, said. "Advancing American Freedom will push back against the Left's agenda and champion policies across the country that advance American liberties, American strength and security, and American prosperity."

The organization is expected to engage in policy discussions and issue advocacy at both the state and federal level by proposing conservative policy solutions to the economic, foreign policy and constitutional issues that confront Americans today.

The organization is also expected to "oppose the expansion of government" under the Biden administration — which they say is pushing a "radical Left policy agenda from Washington, D.C., into communities across the country."

Pence's announcement comes as a number of top Trump officials begin launching their own organizations.

Also on Wednesday, former Senior Advisor to President Trump, Stephen Miller, launched America First Legal, a new conservative nonprofit organization "committed to upholding America First principles and combating the left's radical and lawless agenda."