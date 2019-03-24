Pence: Mueller findings 'should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth'

Vice President Mike Pence said that Sunday was "a great day for America" after it was revealed Special Counsel Robert Mueller determined the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

"After two years of investigation, and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Counsel has confirmed what President Trump said along; there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election," Pence said in a statement.

He said that Attorney General William Barr — who released a four-page summary on Sunday of Mueller's investigation, that was submitted to the Justice Department on Friday — "confirmed that there was no obstruction of justice."

"This total vindication of the President of the United States and our campaign should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth and the integrity of our elections."

Pence said that Americans "can be confident" that the Trump administration will "continue to focus" on what's most important to the U.S., and added: "We can only hope that Democrats, who have spent so much time on these discredited allegations, will join us to advance an agenda that will make our nation even more prosperous and more secure for every American."

Barr's summary said that Mueller's investigation "did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated" with Russians involved in hacking efforts attempting to sway the 2016 election "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

The investigation, according to the attorney general's letter, also found that Mueller's office had insufficient evidence to conclude whether Trump obstructed justice related to the probe, but handed over the responsibility of making that determination over to the attorney general's office.

The report found that on the issue of obstruction, "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Fox News' Matt Leach contributed to this report.