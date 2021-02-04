Pence joining Heritage Foundation as distinguished fellow

Former Vice President Mike Pence is joining the Heritage Foundation, one of the oldest and most influential think tanks in the conservative movement.

The Thursday announcement by Heritage comes a day after the former vice president launched an office and comes ahead of what are expected to be announcements on more affiliations and the likely setting up of a political and policy fundraising committee.

PENCE, RETURNING TO INDIANA, SAYS 'THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME'

"The @Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American," Pence said in a statement that he also tweeted out.

And the former vice president emphasized that "@Heritage helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration."

Heritage president Kay C. James, in announcing that Pence would join the foundation as a distinguished fellow, noted that "over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,"

James highlighted that Pence’s "allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation."

THREE TOP FORMER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HOMELAND SECURITY OFFICIALS JOINING HERITAGE

Pence served a dozen years in the House representing Indiana before being elected the state’s governor. In the summer of 2016, he joined the GOP presidential ticket as Donald Trump’s running mate and spent the last four years as vice president. Pence is likely to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 and joining Heritage gives him a very visible platform among conservatives.

Last week three former Trump administration Homeland Security officials, including former acting Secretary Chad Wolf, joined Heritage as fellows.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Adam Shaw contributed to this report