Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris: What to know

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in their highly anticipated debate on Wednesday at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

It will be the first and only debate between Pence and Harris before the election on Nov. 3.

Susan Page, the USA Today Washington bureau chief, will moderate the debate.

Here’s what to know:

Where is it happening:

Pence and Harris will meet for a seated debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

When to watch:

The debate will be aired from 9-10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Where to watch:

Fox News Channel and FoxNews.com will carry coverage of the debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Who is involved:

Vice President Mike Pence

Pence has been stepping up on the campaign trail since President Trump was sidelined Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

A senior Trump campaign adviser told Fox News on Saturday that they expect additional events to be added to the vice president's schedule. Following the vice presidential debate, Pence will travel to Arizona for events on Thursday.

Pence and his wife, Karen, have both tested negative for coronavirus twice following the president and first lady Melania Trump’s positive results.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Before Democratic nominee Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate in the 2020 election, the California senator and former attorney general launched her own bid for the presidency.

But her presidential campaign faltered in late 2019 and Harris ended her White House bid in December. Biden picked Harris for his ticket in August.

Biden and Harris had a dust-up last year during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami, where Harris criticized comments by the former vice president spotlighting his ability to find common ground during the 1970s with segregationist senators with whom he disagreed, and over his opposition decades ago to federally mandated school busing.

Susan Page, USA Today Washington bureau chief

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced in early September that Page would moderate the debate.

Page is a seasoned journalist who has covered 10 presidential campaigns and six White House administrations. She has also written a biography on about first lady Barbara Bush and is working on a book about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

