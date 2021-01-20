Pence leaves Biden report on COVID-19 Task Force

Vice President Mike Pence left a report for President-Elect Joe Biden on the past administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force. It was not immediately clear what the report contained, but Pence had been the head of the task force throughout the administration’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

Pence led a team that included Dr. Deborah Birx, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, CDC Director Robert Redfield, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kenneth Cuccinelli, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma.

Azar has already resigned, and Redfield's tenure will end as Biden is sworn-in. Adams penned his resignation note earlier Wednesday. Birx previously stated plans to retire following backlash from Thanksgiving travel to a family house in Delaware. Biden has already announced members of his own Task Force team, which includes former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

A White House official also told FOX Business that a handwritten note was left for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

