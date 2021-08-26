Pelosi's first tweets after Kabul bombings about Women's Equality Day

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired off a series of tweets Thursday reminding everyone it’s Women’s Equality Day – her first posts on the platform after explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, left four U.S. Marines dead.

"Today, and every day, let us summon the suffragists’ spirit of hope and strive to lift up the voices of women across the nation – because we know this truth: when women succeed, America succeeds," Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted about noon Thursday.

"Despite progress, women across the nation still face barriers to full equality: from shameful pay disparities to the unfair economic impacts of the pandemic to the brazen assault on the right to vote. At this moment, Democrats are committed to Building Back Better with Women."

"More than a century ago, after generations of marching and fighting, courageous suffragists finally won full and equal citizenship and representation in our democracy with the adoption of the 19th Amendment. We honor those who moved our nation closer toward full equality for all," she added.

Pelosi's tweets came hours after the news broke that suspected suicide bombers attacked the crowded gates of the airport in Kabul, where thousands of people were trying to flee. She made no mention of the attacks that left at least four U.S. Marines dead and at least three wounded.

The House of Representatives made an early return from its August recess this week and took votes on on a Democrat-backed elections bill and a procedural "rule" that advances Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan while scheduling a vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The House took no votes on Afghanistan-related legislation before returning to recess.

Pelosi had addressed the crisis in Afghanistan during a press conference Wednesday, saying, "Our hopes and prayers and thoughts are with the people there." She also lauded members, Rep Jason Crow, D-Colo., in particular, for supporting a bill to help increase the government's capability to evacuate American allies from Afghanistan. But that legislation came in July, well before the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated.

Tyler Olsen contributed reporting.