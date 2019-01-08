Pelosi, Schumer spark laughs on social media for 'angry parents' rebuttal to Trump address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., triggered plenty of laughs on social media Tuesday night for their rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s address from the Oval Office.

During his address, Trump called the conflict at the southern border a “crisis of the heart and the crisis of the soul” and repeated his request for $5.7 billion for a steel barrier. Meanwhile, Pelosi and Schumer stood firm with their position that the government shutdown must end in order to continue talks about border funding.

However, folks on Twitter drew more attention to the serious tone of the Democrats’ remarks and had some fun at their expense.

Many compared Pelosi and Schumer to “disappointed” parents.

There were plenty of people who thought the Democrats standing side-by-side resembled the iconic painting the American Gothic.

Others thought they could have been starring in a commercial for a law firm or even a hostage video.