Pelosi, Schumer accuse Trump of spreading 'misinformation,' 'malice' in Oval Office address

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday night that President Trump used his prime-time Oval Office address to "manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his Administration."

In a response delivered jointly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Schumer called on Trump to approve legislation ending the partial government shutdown "while allowing debate over border security to continue."

"We can re-open the government and continue to work through disagreements about policy," Schumer said. "We can secure our border without an expensive, ineffective wall. And we can welcome legal immigrants and refugees without compromising safety and security. The symbol of America should be the Statue of Liberty, not a thirty-foot wall."

In her remarks, Pelosi said the president's statements during the partial shutdown have been "full of misinformation and even malice," and accused the administration of practicing "cruel and counterproductive policies" at the southern border.

"The fact is: the women and children at the border are not a security threat, they are a humanitarian challenge," said Pelosi, adding "President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis, and must re-open the government."

