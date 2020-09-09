Pelosi’s San Francisco salon going out of business, owner describes receiving 'nothing but negativity'

San Francisco hair salon owner Erica Kious is shutting her doors for good after controversy over a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week destroyed her business, she told “Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” she announced.

Fox News obtained surveillance video last week of Pelosi visiting the salon for a hair wash and blowout, despite the fact that San Francisco salons were closed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video showed Pelosi walking through the interior of the salon without wearing a mask.

Kious told host Tucker Carlson she was attacked for exposing Pelosi.

“I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews… saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” she said. “So just a lot of negativity towards my business.”

Kious said the negativity has made her hesitant to return to San Francisco, where she has lived for the past 15 years.

“I'm actually afraid to go back... It’s a little scary and sad,” she said. “I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients. But other than that, nothing but negativity."