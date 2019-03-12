Pelosi revokes Pence's bonus office in House: report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., just pulled a move straight out of the movie “Office Space” on Vice President Mike Pence.

Pelosi has decided to revoke the honorary office that former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., gave Pence on the first floor of the Capitol back in 2017.

While Pence rarely used the office, NPR reported that his nameplate was removed from the door and that the space has been reassigned, according to a Democratic aide.

The vice president, who serves as the president of the U.S. Senate and has an office on that chamber's side, was given the House office shortly after President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017; it was a sign of goodwill between the House, then led by the GOP, and one of its former members.

The space is at the moment sitting empty.

"Room assignments are reviewed and changed at the beginning of every Congress," an aide told NPR.

The House speaker is the only member of Congress to have the power to assign coveted offices in the Capitol Building. Besides revoking Pence’s honorary office, Pelosi has doled out new office space for the White House legislative affairs team in the building.