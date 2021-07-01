Pelosi refuses to answer question about Ilhan Omar's latest inflammatory statements this week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., refused to answer a question about "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar’s , D-Minn., most recent inflammatory statements about Israel and her Jewish Democratic colleagues.

During her weekly press conference Thursday, a reporter asked Pelosi a question regarding Omar’s comments this week during an interview, in which Omar stood by her comparison of the U.S. and Israel to internationally recognized terror groups Hamas and the Taliban, and blamed her Jewish colleagues for forcing her to walk back the comments.

Pelosi interrupted the reporter during and waved off the question, saying, "let’s stay with this" and that she would "answer that afterward."

"I don't," Omar replied to CNN host Jake Tapper’s question of if she regretted her comments Tuesday. "I think it's really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make. Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken."

Omar then proceeded to blame Jewish lawmakers who find her history of anti-Israel remarks offensive, telling Tapper, "I've welcomed any time my colleagues asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me."

"I think it's really important for these [House] members to realize that they haven't been partners in justice," the Minnesota Democrat continued. "They haven't been engaging in seeking justice around the world, and I think I will continue to do that. It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don't."

Omar’s latest remarks earned her swift backlash online and caused the congresswoman to post a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday about her commitment to finding " solidarity " between her Jewish and non-Jewish colleagues in order to fight for justice.

"Most of my colleagues across Congress may not be refugees themselves, but fleeing war and persecution only to find a refuge in the United States of America—*is* the Jewish-American experience," Omar said in the thread. "This binds us."

Pelosi’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

