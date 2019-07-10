Pelosi says she has 'no regrets' about calling out four progressive freshman members: 'Not what I do'

Nancy Pelosi said she has "no regrets" about criticizing the four progressive freshman members of her party Wednesday.

Pelosi was asked Wednesday if she felt remorse for scorning Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"I do not. No. I have no regrets about anything," she said. Regrets are not what I do."

PELOSI ON AOC, OMAR OTHERS: 'THESE PEOPLE HAVE THEIR PUBLIC WHATEVER AND THEIR TWITTER WORLD'

The House Speaker accused all four members of being caught up in their own "world" of social media after they voted against the $4.6 billion bipartisan border bill. She also said their style of leadership does not lend itself to followers and highlighted their lack of support.

"They didn’t have any following," she told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday. "They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

PELOSI TELLS NEW YORK CROWD 'VIOLATION OF STATUS' NOT A REASON TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against the aid package following its passage and also responded to Pelosi's recent criticisms of her, saying it was acceptable for progressives to cast symbolic votes.

"It’s not even the four of us. It’s like ‘These ones,’" Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday. "What the speaker said... it’s not true. It’s just wrong... as progressives, it’s okay not to vote for the legislation to make a point."

"I did not believe for a minute McConnell was going to pass the House bill," she added. "The House bill was dead on arrival."