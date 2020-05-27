Pelosi dismissive of holding national party conventions with ‘tens of thousands’ of people this summer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the idea of holding in-person political conventions over the summer to officially nominate presidential candidates, though her party has yet to come to a decision on the matter.

“I don’t think there's anyone who would say at this point that tens of thousands of people should come together for a political event,” Pelosi said at a press conference on the testing plan incorporated in the HEROES Act.

“No matter how great an ego trip it is for somebody,” she added, in an apparent dig at President Trump, who has threatened to move the Republican convention if North Carolina’s governor doesn’t guarantee they’ll be allowed full capacity in the arena come August.

Republicans have expressed no reservations about holding a full-capacity convention this summer.

“We are fully committed to an in-person event in August,” a GOP convention official told Fox News. “We’re forging ahead as originally planned.”

The official told Fox News that the Republican National Committee has hired Dr. Jeffrey Runge, a leading national health security official and medical practitioner, to join the GOP convention team as a senior adviser for Health and Safety Planning.

Trump warned Tuesday that North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has “a week” to figure out if the Republicans' presidential nominating convention can be held in Charlotte this summer, as other states offered to hold the gathering instead.

But Cooper says he’s waiting for the Republican National Committee “to present to us in writing their proposals” on how they plan to hold their presidential convention amid the coronavirus pandemic before he can guarantee that the August convention can be held at “full attendance” as demanded by the president.

Meanwhile, the DNC has been wrestling with the decision of whether to call quits on an in-person convention three months from now. Though Democrats have not yet come to a decision, last week a DNC panel voted to give the team planning the party’s convention the power to limit the scope of the quadrennial gathering due to the pandemic. It could open the door to virtual voting for thousands of delegates taking part in the gathering.

The rule change now has to be approved by a majority of the DNC’s approximately 450 members.

Dozens of Democratic delegates have said they would be worried about risking their health by attending the convention.

“I have heard from people who have gone to many conventions, people who are die-hards, saying, ‘I’m not going to that,’” said David Pepper, the Ohio Democratic Party chairman, of an in-person convention. “One thing that may drive the decision is people saying they’re not going to go.”

But the possibility that Republicans would put on a full convention, filling passionate Trump supporters into an arena, one week after a subdued virtual event from Democrats has some DNC members concerned about ceding the spotlight to Trump.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told reporters in mid-May that she's not heard any concern from delegates about attending the August convention in Charlotte.

McDaniel said the RNC was moving ahead but did note that the convention “is quite a ways a way and there is amble to time for us to adjust if necessary."

"We’re going to see how factors are on the ground and also get guidance from the mayor and the governor a little bit closer to the convention," McDaniel said.

The Biden campaign is putting off any decisions regarding Milwaukee. “We are considering a variety of formats for this to take place, but we are certain that in the end it will capture the enthusiasm and spirit that we have to making Donald Trump a one-term president and transforming our country,” said Biden spokesman Bill Russo.