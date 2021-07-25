Pelosi insists on 'no partisanship' in Jan. 6 committee after rejecting 2 Republicans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday insisted that the Jan. 6 select committee should have "no partisanship," despite rejecting two Republican House members this past week.

During an interview on ABC's "This Week," Pelosi told anchor George Stephanopoulos that she believes that the only way the committee can "retain the confidence of the American people" is through "no partisanship" and "patriotism."

"We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth," Pelosi said. "We will find the truth. That truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way."

Stephanopoulos followed up to ask Pelosi whether she will be appoint Republicans like Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., prompting her to say, "That's my plan." When asked about the announcement, Pelosi said that "perhaps" she will make an announcement after she talks to the Illinois Republican.

On Wednesday, Pelosi announced she was rejecting Reps. Jim Jordan from Ohio and Jim Banks from Indiana – two strong allies of former President Donald Trump – from joining the Jan. 6 committee due to past statements that she claims will hurt the "integrity of the investigation."

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement. "The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision."

Pelosi's decision immediately sparked backlash from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who threatened a Republican boycott of the committee over the "unprecedented" decision.

"Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said in a statement.

Jordan said Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee is "nothing more than a partisan political charade" and Banks said it is "purely partisan exercise by the Democrats."

