Pelosi names first woman to be US House of Representatives chaplain

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce Thursday that she is appointing Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben as the new House chaplain — the first female chaplain ever for either chamber of Congress.

Pelosi called the appointment "historic" and thanked the bipartisan group of House members who conducted the search.

"Kibben brings decades of decorated experience in the military and the ministry, as a retired Rear Admiral who served as the U.S. Navy’s Chief Chaplain and the chaplain of the Marine Corps," Pelosi said in a statement. "Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the Country well, as she ministers to the needs of Members."

Kibben began her active duty in 1986 through the Navy’s Theological Student Program. In the past she has served as the Navy’s chief chaplain and the chaplain of the Marine Corps.

Pelosi also thanked current House chaplain Reverend Patrick Conroy.

"The service of Father Pat Conroy has been a blessing to Members on both sides of the aisle," continued Speaker Pelosi. "Throughout his service, Father Pat fulfilled the calling of St. Ignatius of Loyola: ‘for the greater glory of God.’ His service has been a spiritual and moral anchor for Members, grounding our institution in the values of faith and country and reminding our Members of our responsibilities to our great nation and constituents. All Members wish Father Pat well as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement from the House."

