Pelosi confident Democrats will retain control of House in 2020 elections

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in an interview published Sunday she's confident the Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives in the 2020 elections.

What’s more, Pelosi said she’ll be able to secure the Democratic majority for another term by this coming November – a full year before voters head to the polls.

“I’m going to have our races won by this November,” Pelosi told The Washington Post. The speaker also laid out a stark warning to Republicans – calling incumbents in swing districts “vulnerable” and telling GOP challengers to “think twice” about running.

WASHINGTON POST OPINION WRITER: 'NANCY PELOSI JUST BLEW IT ON IMPEACHMENT'

"It’s going to cost you millions of dollars, to win or lose. And if you win — say you win — you’re in the minority," Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s comments came just months after the Democrats took control of the House, ending eight years of GOP control. The Democrats saw a net gain of 40 seats in the House.

While House Democrats have stymied many of President Trump’s plans, the party has had mixed results with its agenda since taking control due to the White House and Senate still sitting in Republican hands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump last week also vowed that the Republican Party would regain control of the House in the 2020 election.

"We’re going to take the House back. We are,” the president said during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner. “I feel totally confident.”