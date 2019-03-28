Pelosi calls Barr's letter on Mueller probe 'condescending'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., doesn’t like William Barr’s tone.

Pelosi on Thursday slammed the attorney general’s four-page letter on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as “condescending” and demanded to see the entire report.

“No thank you Mr. Attorney General,” Pelosi said. “I don’t need your interpretation.”

“Show us the report,” she added. “We have to see the facts.”

TOP DEMS WANT REPORT, NOW SUBMITTED, MADE PUBLIC ASAP

Pelosi called Barr's decision to write the letter "arrogant." Congress, she said, doesn't need Barr "to be our interpreter of something that he should just show us."

The Democratic chairmen of six House committees have demanded that Barr release the Mueller report to Congress by Tuesday.

Pelosi also defended House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who faced calls Thursday from Republicans to resign his chairmanship over comments that there was significant evidence the president and his associates conspired with Russia.

Pelosi said the Republicans are "scaredy cats" afraid of a "patriotic leader."

Barr’s letter on the special counsel’s report said that Mueller found no evidence of coordination with Russia, but the report did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia probe. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein determined that evidence gathered by Mueller was insufficient on that front.

Trump has maintained since the announcement of the special counsel’s investigation that he never colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign. He has long decried the probe as a "witch hunt" while attacking the FBI figures who launched the original Russia probe that was eventually taken over by Mueller in 2017.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.