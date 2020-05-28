Pelosi accuses Facebook of pandering to White House, blasts Twitter for not being tougher on Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is glad Twitter added a "get the facts" warning after President Trump tweeted about mail-in voting but claimed Twitter and Facebook are still being too soft on the president.

Pelosi said she still wants to see the social media networks do more, including removing other comments made by the president.

"It’s outrageous, but it’s an outrageous situation," Pelosi said at a Thursday press conference. "While Twitter is putting up its fact-check under what the president says about voting, it still won’t take off the misrepresentations the president’s putting out there."

Pelosi said that Twitter's treatment of the president "seems to be very selective," before going on a tirade against social media companies in general, and Facebook in particular.

"Facebook, all of them, they’re all about making money," she said. "Their business model is to make money at the expense of the truth and the facts that they know. And they defend, they defend that.”

Pelosi claimed that Facebook in particular has been quite successful at doing this.

"I think Facebook has made tens of billions of dollars during this period of time when people are so reliant on social media," she said. "And they testify that they have no responsibility for the truth."

Meanwhile, Republicans claim they are unfairly treated by companies like Facebook and Twitter. It comes as Trump is crafting an executive order on social media that could seek to curb legal protections for the industry.

When asked if she thinks Facebook should be considered a publisher or a platform, Pelosi said, “what they are is somebody who is avoiding taxes and regulation, and that’s what they’re about," adding that "they pander to the White House” to get what they want. Pelosi referenced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments in which he criticized Twitter's decision to fact-check Trump's tweets about mail-in voting.

"They’ve all exploited the truth and some have made money off of it and some have made political capital off their misrepresentation," she said.

Ultimately, however, Pelosi insisted that the latest drama involving the president and Twitter has served to shift focus away from other issues.

"It’s a distraction," she said. "I opened this meeting talking about testing, and how it’s going to save lives, open our economy, send our kids back to school, save lives, and the rest. We’re talking about Twitter."

