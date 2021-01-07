Pelosi calls for 25th Amendment, impeachment to remove Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for President Trump's immediate removal from office by way of the 25th Amendment for inciting a violent riot at the Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to stop the counting of President-elect Joe Biden's win.

She joins with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in urging Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove Trump from office immediately, calling him "a very dangerous person" who committed an "act of sedition."

Pelosi said if Pence won't act, the House is prepared to impeach Trump again.

"The president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people," Pelosi said Thursday, a day after a pro-Trump supporters took over the U.S. Capitol.

"I joined the Senate Democratic Leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and cabinet do not, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."

"The President of the United States incited an insurrection against America," Pelosi added.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.