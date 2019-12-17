Paul Manafort hospitalized, to miss scheduled hearing, attorney says

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized just one day before he was due for a court appearance, his defense attorney told Fox News.

Manafort, who is serving more than seven years in prison after being convicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for tax fraud and conspiracy in March, has been recovering in a Pennsylvania hospital under the watch of corrections officers.

Manafort’s defense attorney Todd Blanche told Fox News his condition is stable but Manafort will not be present at the hearing tomorrow.

“Of course, his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being,” said Blanche.

Though Blanche could not confirm, ABC News, who first reported the hospitalization, said it had received word from two sources familiar with the situation that Manafort was hospitalized due to a cardiac event.

Manafort was due in court in New York City to face charges of residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, falsifying business records, among others. The state charges in New York came just after his March sentencing and could put him outside the president’s power to pardon.

The New York hearing on Manafort’s case is expected to go on as scheduled, without Manafort in the courtroom, according to The Associated Press. A judge is expected to rule on a defense motion which sought to have the case dismissed on the grounds of double jeopardy.

Manafort in October 2018 appeared in court in a wheelchair for a hearing to set his sentencing date. Attorneys for Manafort argued the sentencing date should be set for as soon as possible because the terms of Manafort’s current imprisonment were negatively affecting his health.

Under his current conviction Manafort is scheduled to be released Christmas Day 2024.