A look at Ohio’s primary winners in past presidential contests
There are 136 pledged delegates at stake in Ohio when the crucial midwestern general election battleground state holds Democratic presidential primary elections on Tuesday, along Florida, Illinois and Arizona.
Ohio allows for open primaries, meaning a voter doesn’t have to register with a particular political party to vote in its primary. Voters select the ballot of the party whose primary they wish to vote in when they arrive at the polling location. Ohio does allow early voting.
Polls on presidential primary day in the Buckeye State open at 6:30 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at recent past winners.
2016
DEMOCRATS
Hillary Clinton - 57 percent
Bernie Sanders - 43 percent
REPUBLICANS
John Kasich - 47 percent
Donald Trump - 36 percent
Ted Cruz - 13 percent
Marco Rubio - 3 percent
2012
REPUBLICANS
Mitt Romney - 38 percent
Rick Santorum - 37 percent
Newt Gingrich - 15 percent
Ron Paul - 9 percent
2008
DEMOCRATS
Hillary Clinton - 54 percent
Barack Obama - 44 percent
John Edwards - 2 percent
REPUBLICANS
John McCain - 60 percent
Mike Huckabee - 31 percent
Ron Paul - 5 percent
Mitt Romney - 3 percent