Parscale claims Trump beating Biden where it counts

Pushing back against public opinion polls that indicate President Trump’s trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale argues that the president “is dominating” the former vice president “when it comes to the most important factor, enthusiasm.”

“The unprecedented enthusiasm behind the president’s reelection efforts stands in stark contrast to the flat, almost nonexistent enthusiasm for Biden,” Parscale said Thursday in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee tops Trump by 9.4 percentage points in an average of the latest national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics. And, more importantly, Biden enjoys outright leads or edges the president in the key battleground states where the race for the White House will likely be won.

Parscale touted that the “president’s reelection war chest, including a record-setting $131 million raised in June from thousands of donors at all levels, reflects the continued support, enthusiasm and confidence so many Americans have in President Trump and his agenda.”

But Biden’s campaign topped Trump’s team in the dash for campaign cash by $10 million in June, the second straight month that Biden and the Democratic National Committee combined outraised the president and the Republican National Committee.

Parscale also spotlighted the campaign’s voter turnout machine, noting that “the president’s reelection effort has built the largest field program and data operation in Republican Party history, including 1.3 million volunteers trained and activated. The campaign has already made north of 45 million voter contacts, and efforts are growing stronger by the day.”

And Parscale highlighted that Trump won an unprecedented number of votes for an incumbent running in a mostly uncontested nominating season, far surpassing the totals achieved by President Barack Obama in the 2012 Democratic primaries and President George W. Bush in the 2004 GOP primaries. While the Bush and Obama re-election campaigns didn’t emphasize primary calendar turnout efforts, the Trump campaign showed up in force during the primaries, using them as a voter turnout test run for the general election.

Trump’s campaign manager also argued that even though the president’s the incumbent in the White House, he’s running like the outsider during his re-election bid.

“When your opponent has been a career politician in Washington for 47 years and is campaigning on a return to the former status quo, it’s clear who the insider is and who remains the political outsider,” Parscale wrote. “Biden, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, is a career politician who has been a central part of the very Washington political system that voters opposed in 2016 and are doing so again.”

But while Biden once stressed a return to normalcy, his campaign has pivoted in recent months as the nation’s been swept by the coronavirus pandemic and by national protests over racial inequality.

Parscale’s opinion piece is the second time in less than a week that the Trump campaign touted the president’s enthusiasm advantage over Biden.

The campaign made the same argument in a memo released on Sunday that also charged that "Public Polling Methodology is Cheaper and Flawed." Yet the campaign referenced those same public opinion polls to spotlight the president's enthusiasm advantage over Biden.