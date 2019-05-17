FBI tried to get my wife to 'entrap' me, former Trump aide Papadopoulos says

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos said Thursday that the FBI tried to get his wife to wear a wire to "entrap" him and that he thinks Congress "probably has transcripts" of meetings he had that prove he was spied on by the FBI.

"Besides the FBI trying to have my then-girlfriend, now wife, actually wear a wire to try to entrap me herself -- which was completely crazy -- she was an Italian citizen visiting me as a girlfriend. And they subpoenaed her and tried to flip her against me, which was incredibly bizarre," Papadopoulos said on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

FBI INFORMANT MET WITH THREE TRUMP ADVISERS DURING CAMPAIGN, REPORT SAYS

Papadopoulos said he believes his wife was targeted because she knew all about academic Joseph Mifsud's connection to Italian government.

"But what we believed that they really targeted her for is, we believe she knew all about Joseph Mifsud's connections to the Italian government and his connections in Europe, which we just found out today that ... the prime minister ... just fired the heads of three intel agencies in Italy. And I think it has to do with the person, Joseph Mifsud, who the president and Devin Nunes and other people have been asking the government in Italy to examine a lot more because he's actually at the core of this entire scam," Papadopoulos said.

Mifsud, 59, a professor from Malta who helped ignite the Russia probe in 2016, has largely vanished from the public eye since his name began surfacing in news stories. Nunes, a California Republican, is ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Papadopoulos also told host Laura Ingraham that he thinks Congress and the president have already seen transcripts of meetings the former Trump aide had and that it will be a "big bombshell" when revealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Something I want to make clear about this meeting with [Alexander] Downer: I don't think I was just suspicious that he was spying to me, because in my transcripts to Congress you see people like Mark Meadows and John Ratcliffe asking me if I ever was presented with transcripts of any meetings I've had with Alexander Downer and Joseph Mifsud or any of these strange people that were running into me and I said no," Papadopoulos said.

Downer is a former Australian politician and diplomat. Meadows is a Republican congressman from North Carolina who chairs the conservative Freedom Caucus. Ratcliffe is a Republican congressman from Texas.

"So I think Congress probably has transcripts, they probably already know and the president already knows that these people were spying. It's going to be a big bombshell moving forward."

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.