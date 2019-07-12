Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

'Outnumbered' hosts amazed at AOC's comment about media attention: 'Takes a lot of chutzpah'

By David Montanaro | Fox News
The president and Democrats come to the defense of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses the leader of silencing her progressive squad.

The "Outnumbered" hosts were a bit puzzled Friday over some of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's latest comments toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking to a CNN reporter, the freshman New York Democrat objected to the media's focus on her previous statement, where she criticized Pelosi for "singling out ... newly elected women of color."

"Well I think it’s really just pointing out a pattern, right?" she asked Manu Raju.

HOUSE DEM BLASTS 'JUVENILE' OCASIO-CORTEZ, CHIEF OF STAFF: 'IGNORANCE IS BEYOND BELIEF'

"We’re not talking just about progressives, it’s singling out four individuals and knowing the media environment we’re operating in … knowing the amount of death threats we get, knowing the amount of concentration of attention, I think it’s worth asking why," Ocasio-Cortez argued.

"She's worried about the concentration of attention?" Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich wondered, responding to laughter from co-hosts Harris Faulkner and Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt.

Faulkner, the host of "Outnumbered Overtime," pointed out that the chief of staff of Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet last month in which he blasted moderate Blue Dog Democrats as the new "Southern Democrats."

"She doesn't think that puts them in the crosshairs, somehow?" Faulkner asked.

"I gotta say, it takes a lot of chutzpah for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to complain about the concentration of media attention, as she's doing an interview in the hallway to get more attention," Stirewalt added.

Pavlich said "that's her whole thing, getting attention," arguing later that "the chickens are coming home to roost" on the Democrats' use of identity politics.

Democrat and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov said "really upset" about Ocasio-Cortez's comments about Pelosi, calling out her own Fox News Opinion piece on the subject.

"No one has been a stronger advocate for both racial and gender diversity in the House than Pelosi," Tarlov wrote.

Also on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., denied playing the race card against Pelosi.

“That’s stupidly untrue,” she told Fox News on Capitol Hill, after being asked about accusations that she did just that.

David Montanaro is an editor with Fox News.