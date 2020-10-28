Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon health official dresses as clown to announce COVID-19 death toll

Later in the video they discussed Halloween safety plans amid the pandemic

By Lee Brown | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This is no laughing matter.

A senior Oregon health official is going viral for dressing up as a clown to announce the latest coronavirus death toll.

Claire Poche, a senior health adviser for the Oregon Health Authority, wore white and red face makeup along with a red tie with a polka dot shirt in the somber video announcement.

“As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today,” she started her virtual presentation after introducing herself.

“Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19-related deaths to 608,” she said.

OREGON DEMOCRAT WYDEN'S WEALTHY WIFE PLEADS FOR HELP FOR HER STRUGGLING NYC BOOKSTORE

It was only when she cut to fellow senior adviser Shimi Sharief — dressed in a cuddly animal onesie that she said was inspired by the Japanese cartoon “My Neighbor Totoro” — that it became clear that the costumes were part of a discussion on celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sharief said the pandemic was “reshaping” how Halloween is celebrated but that it could “still be spooky and fun.”

The live video was recorded on Oct. 14, but started going viral Tuesday after being shared by Samantha Swindler, a journalist at The Oregonian who called it “an absolute nightmare.”

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election