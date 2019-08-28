Ilhan Omar issues terse denial on allegations of affair with married DC consultant

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is denying allegations of an affair with a married Washington, D.C., consultant.

The accusations emerged earlier this week in a divorce filing from the man's estranged wife, just over a month after it was reported that Omar had separated from her husband and father of her three children, Ahmed Hirsi. When asked by WCCO if she was separated from her husband and if she was dating anyone, Omar gave a terse and firm reply and declined to entertain further questions about her "personal life."

“No, I am not,” Omar said Tuesday. “As I said yesterday, I have no interest in really allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

A court filing from Beth Mynett, 55, alleged that the freshman congresswoman was involved with her husband Tim Mynett, 38, and that their separation in April 2019 was brought on by his confession.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, who serves as a U.S. representative from Minnesota,” read the court filing, obtained by Fox News.

The Mynetts lived together for six years before getting married in 2012, and they have a 13-year-old son, according to the court filing obtained by Fox News.

Tim Mynett has previously worked for Omar’s congressional campaign, and his company received approximately $230,000 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, Internet advertising and travel expenses since 2018, records showed. The 37-year-old congresswoman was spotted back in March with Mynett at a California restaurant.

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Representative Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the court filing read.

Omar’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Omar’s personal life has made headlines in the past. Earlier this year, it was reported that her tax returns in 2014 and 2015 were filed jointly with Hirsi, even though she was still legally married to someone else at the time.

Omar engaged in a civil marriage with Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, and the couple apparently separated in 2011 without formally petitioning for divorce until 2017.

