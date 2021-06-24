Omar takes aim at Crenshaw's high-earning district after Republican supports election security bills

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., warned Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, not to be so "indignant" about voting rights due to the Republican’s representation of a high-earning, majority-White Texas district.

But population-wise, Omar’s district is actually whiter than Crenshaw’s.

"Let’s get some facts straight: Allowing taxpayer funded political campaigns has nothing to do with ‘voting rights,’" Crenshaw wrote on Twitter.

"Asking people to prove who they say they are with an ID is not ‘voter suppression.’ Making elections more secure and transparent is not ‘Jim Crow on steroids,’" he continued.

"Not sure I would be so indignant if my district looked like this," Omar shot back, along with a map of Crenshaw’s district, showing large swaths of land that was mostly White and mostly high-earning. The Second District of Texas represents parts of northern and western Houston.

Crenshaw’s district is 46.3% White non-Hispanic, 12.5% Black non-Hispanic, 7.7.% Asian non-Hispanic, 19.7% White Hispanic and 10.4% Hispanics of color, according to government data compiled by DataUSA. The median household income is $80,922, in 2019 inflation-adjusted dollars.

Omar’s district, meanwhile, is 62.7% White non-Hispanic, 16.9% Black, 5.9% Asian non-Hispanic, 4.6% White Hispanic and 3.7% Hispanics of color, according to DataUSA. The median income in her district is $68,709.

Crenshaw was taking aim at the For the People Act, a sweeping election reform bill Democrats are intent on getting through the Senate. In taking aim at big-dollar donors, it would set up a new public matching financing system for congressional elections to encourage more grassroots donations and require states to adopt independent redistricting commissions to prevent partisan gerrymandering.

He was also showing support for new GOP-led voting restrictions taking place on the state level, including a bill in Texas that failed to make it through the legislature after Democrats staged a dramatic walkout to deny the quorum needed to hold a vote.

The bill would add new identification requirements for mail-in ballots.

The bill would ban drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting and would require voters to request absentee ballots rather than allowing election officials to send applications to all voters, and curtail the use of drop boxes. It sets early voting hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It would newly empower partisan poll watchers by allowing them more access inside polling places and threatening criminal penalties against elections officials who restrict their movement.