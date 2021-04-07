Omar says it's 'shameful and unacceptable' for Biden to 'continue the construction' of Trump border wall

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., put heat on the Biden administration Wednesday not to restart funding for the border wall.

"It’s shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump’s xenophobic and racist wall," Omar wrote on Twitter.



The White House announced Tuesday it was funding "limited" border wall construction after Biden had issued an early executive order pausing work on former President Trump’s key policy platform.

Approximately 450 miles of wall was constructed under the Trump administration, with officials saying about an additional 350 was funded.

"Wall construction remains paused, there is a review underway taking a look at funds that have been allocated... We have never believed the wall is an answer to addressing immigration challenges," Psaki said Wednesday.

Psaki was asked about a Washington Times report that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees that while money for the wall had been stopped, it "leaves room to make decisions" on finishing "gaps in the wall."

"The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished," he reportedly said.

Omar visited a Texas border facility for children with her Democratic colleagues last month. She compared her own refugee story to that of the children trying to gain asylum in the United States.

The progressive Squad member said there's a "crisis" happening in neighboring countries that has left parents with little choice. Omar praised the Biden administration’s handling of the border in that trip.

The Minnesota Democrat said the former Trump administration believed "you had to create maximum pain in order for immigrants not to come to our border," whereas the Biden White House is transitioning to a strategy of "maximum humanity and dignity."