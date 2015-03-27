Olympian Carl Lewis to Run for New Jersey State Senate

TRENTON, N.J. -- Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis is planning to run for New Jersey Senate.

A state Democratic Party official says Lewis will announce his candidacy on Monday.

Lewis has called a 2 p.m. news conference in Burlington County to announce his "political plans."

His advisory, issued Sunday night, contained no specific details.

However, a party official speaking on condition of anonymity so as not to upstage the 49-year-old Lewis, says the civic activist and four-time medalist plans to run in the 8th legislative district.

The seat is now held by Republican Dawn Addiego.

Monday is the filing deadline for anyone who wants to run for the New Jersey Legislature.

All 120 seats of the Senate and Assembly will be on November's ballot.

Both houses are controlled by Democrats.