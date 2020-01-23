Oklahoma governor bans state-funded travel to California after being put on Golden State's blacklist

The governor of Oklahoma has banned all state-funded travel to California after officials there placed a similar ban on travel to his state.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is in his first term, announced the ban in an executive order on Thursday, barring all non-essential travel by state employees to the Golden State, with exceptions for business recruiting trips, college sports games and trips by schools to participate in out-of-state programs.

CALIFORNIA ADDS IOWA TO 'TRAVEL BAN' OVER REFUSAL TO FUND GENDER TRANSITIONS

“Enough is enough,” Stitt said. “If California’s elected officials don’t want public employees traveling to Oklahoma, I am eager to return the gesture on behalf of Oklahoma’s pro-life stance.”

Stitt’s executive order came as a response to similar travel bans imposed by California. Oklahoma was added to California’s travel ban in 2018 after passing a law that allows adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents.

Last year, the city of San Francisco also extended the ban to states with restrictive abortion laws — including Oklahoma.

Last September, California announced that it added Iowa to the list of states on its “travel ban” list because of the state’s prohibition against funding gender-transition surgeries under Medicaid.

California’s blacklist also includes Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.

Fox News' Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.