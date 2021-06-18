Dem frontrunner in Ohio special election has close ties to controversial activist Linda Sarsour

The Democratic frontrunner in Ohio's special election to fill Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge's empty seat has close ties to the controversial activist Linda Sarsour.

Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner is the Democratic frontrunner for the open Buckeye State's congressional seat and has referred to Sarsour — who was kicked off the Women’s March board after accusations of anti-Semitic rhetoric — as her " sis " on social media multiple times, including in a 2018 video together at a She The People event.

Turner, who served as Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., national spokesperson for his failed presidential bid, also quote-tweeted praise from Sarsour in 2019 with the caption, "I see you and I love you [Sarsour]."

The pair were also headliners at a Cleveland Women’s March event in 2018, and Turner said on Twitter she wished Sarsour were at a Sanders rally in 2019.

LINDA SARSOUR, OTHER LEADERS ACCUSED OF ANTI-SEMITISM PARTING WITH WOMEN’S MARCH

Sarsour has also posted about Turner, writing in 2019 that she was proud "to be in sisterhood with" the Ohio Democrat and other controversial politicians, such as "Squad" members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo.

The Women’s March co-founder also called Turner "a national treasure" the same year and said that every time Sarsour is "in [a] space" with Turner, she is inspired to "fight for justice even harder."

"She has taught so many of us about self worth," Sarsour wrote. "Taught us that we are fighting for what we deserve, not any favors."

"She inspires me every day," she added.

DEM CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE RAILS AGAINST CORRUPTION BUT HER POLITICAL DIRECTOR IS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Sarsour also said Turner was " brilliant " in a post highlighting the 2020 launch call of the pro-Sanders political action committee, the Once Again PAC, and just last week on Wednesday encouraged Twitter users to donate to Turner’s campaign, calling the Ohio Democrat the "champion we need in Congress."

Turner also joined controversial "Squad" Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in defending Sarsour from criticism in 2020 after Sarsour appeared on a DNC Muslims and Allies livestream, with Turner saying she was sending Sarsour "love and [fire]."

"I am so sick and tired of folks going after [Sarsour] and other Palestinian activists for speaking the truth about oppression and injustice," Tlaib wrote in the post Turner replied to, which referenced the Free Palestine movement. "You don't get it yet. We don't stop until everyone is free."

The pair’s relationship goes further than just social media interactions — Turner also hosted Sarsour on her radio show in 2017, introducing her as the "amazing Linda Sarsour" and an "activist extraordinaire."

AOC ENDORSES CONTROVERSIAL DEMOCRAT WHO COMPARED VOTING FOR BIDEN TO EATING ‘S***’

Sarsour has been outspoken in support of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and has posted her support of the movement numerous times on Twitter from 2010 to as recently as this May .

In fact, in May she claimed that the BDS movement "has been intentionally misconstrued" and, days earlier, referred to Israel as an "Apartheid State" as well as "the aggressor and the oppressor."

Additionally, Sarsour wrote in 2012 that "Black Republicans are like Arab Zionists" in the way that "they exist but it makes absolutely no sense." She also wrote in the same year that she hoped the next mayor of New York City would be "less Zionist than [former Mayor Michael] Bloomberg."

Sarsour was removed from the board of the Women’s March in 2019 over comments deemed anti-Semitic and has referred to her fellow excommunicated Women’s March board member Zahra Billoo — who was with the nonprofit for two days before being canned — as one of her "sisters in faith and in struggle." Billoo has a history of making anti-Semitic comments and has repeatedly denigrated Memorial Day and said U.S. troops are "engaged in terrorism."

Turner is the frontrunner for Fudge’s former seat in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and has railed against corruption in her campaign.

She ran into a bit of a snag on that front after it was revealed that her political director, Newbury Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, admitted to misusing $134,100 in campaign funds for personal expenses between 2015 and 2019 and was recently referred for prosecution by the Ohio Elections Commission.

Turner’s campaign did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.