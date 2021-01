Ohio police officer fatally shot in standoff with arson suspect

An Ohio police officer has died after a shooting standoff with a suspect, the Toledo Police Department said Monday.

Chief George Kral identified the officer as 24-year-old Brandon Stalker. According to Kral, Stalker was hit once by the suspect, who brandished two firearms while leaving a house which he entered after an exchange with police.

"This is a very dark and horrific day for the city of Toledo," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the press conference.

At around 3:53 p.m. ET, officers noticed the suspect, wanted in an earlier vandalization and arson at a city cathedral, having a cigarette on Fulton Street.

According to abc13, the historic Rosary Cathedral was vandalized with graffiti that read "Jesus is Black" and "Black Jesus." The damage was reportedly estimated to cost $5,100. Kral said police had warrants out for the suspect.

After Stalker and at least one other officer approached the suspect, he brandished a firearm and entered a home.

Police set up a perimeter and called in negotiators and swat teams.