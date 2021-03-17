Ohio GOP state lawmaker wants Trump’s name on state park; Dem blasts idea

A Republican state lawmaker in Ohio says he plans to introduce a bill to rename a state park after former President Donald Trump – but at least one state Democrat quickly criticized the idea.

The nation’s 45th president deserves the honor because of "the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye State," state Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, said in a statement.

Loychik has recommended that Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County be renamed Donald J. Trump State Park, FOX 19 of Cincinnati reported.

"The left is trying to cancel President Trump but we won't let them win!" Loychik wrote on Twitter.

"This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County," Loychik’s statement said, according to the station. "I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park.

"This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state," the lawmaker continued. "I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye State."

Jane Timken, a Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat from Ohio, expressed support for the idea.

"Ohioans know that the policies of President Trump put Ohioans first and this is a great way to recognize that fact!" Timken wrote on Twitter.

But Democrat state Rep. Rich Brown of Columbus opposed the idea for a Trump park, writing on Twitter that the gesture was an example of Republicans "flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief," FOX 17 of West Michigan reported.

Mosquito Lake State Park is located along Mosquito Creek Lake and is a popular recreation area about 59 miles east of downtown Cleveland, off Highway 422.