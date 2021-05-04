Ohio GOP to vote on censuring Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

EXCLUSIVE: The Ohio Republican Party will vote on a resolution this week to censure the GOP members of Congress who voted to impeach former President Trump in February, Fox News has learned.

The resolution takes aim at the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year, including Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and the number three Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Republicans with knowledge of the resolution tell Fox News.

Members of the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee did not immediately return Fox News’ requests for comment.

The resolution blasts the two impeachment trials of Trump as "meritless, partisan acts driven by retribution."

TRUMP ACQUITTED IN SECOND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL ON CHARGE OF INCITING JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT

It also claims the most recent impeachment in January was "unfairly expedited" and served "no purpose beyond further dividing this country."

The resolution calls on Republicans to "unify as a party" and uphold the Constitution and "rule of law" before moving to censure the GOP House members who voted "to support the unconstitutional, politically motivated impeachment proceeding against President Donald J. Trump."

The other eight Republican representatives named in the resolution are Tom Rice of South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, Peter Meijer of Michigan, John Katko of New York, David Valadao of California, and Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington.

SENATE VOTES TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IS CONSTITUTIONAL

Other Republican lawmakers have faced censure for their votes during Trump's impeachment. Both Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., were censured by their local Republican parties for casting votes to convict the former president in his February impeachment trial.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, – an outspoken Trump critic – narrowly dodged a censure motion from his state's Republicans, who booed him as he took the stage at the state convention.

The former president’s second impeachment was a swift one stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He was charged with incitement of insurrection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s legal team argued his case earlier this year during the former president’s second Senate impeachment trial. Trump was acquitted for a second time, making him the first president to be impeached and acquitted twice.

The House voted to impeach Trump without a hearing on the charges, although the Constitution does not explicitly require the House to hold a hearing on impeachment articles.