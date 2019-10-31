White House official who flagged Ukraine concerns testifies in impeachment probe

Tim Morrison, who was the top adviser on the National Security Council handling Russian and European affairs, arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday morning to testify as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump, a day after resigning his post.

Morrison’s testimony has potential to be damaging for Trump, as he was cited by acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor as revealing that U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland told a Ukrainian official that the delivery of military aid to the country was contingent on Kiev helping with an investigation of Burisma Holdings, the energy company where Joe Biden’s son Hunter had been a board member. This request – and allegations of a quid pro quo tied to military aid – are at the heart of the impeachment probe.

DEMS PUSH IMPEACHMENT RULES OVER REPEATED GOP OBJECTIONS, AS EXASPERATION BOILS OVER

"I was alarmed by what Mr. Morrison told me about the ... conversation. This was the first time I had heard that the security assistance – not just the White House meeting – was conditioned on the investigations," Taylor said in his recent testimony, referring as well to discussions over a meeting between Trump and Ukraine's president.

Trump insists that there was no quid pro quo and that the aid, which was eventually given, was not tied to any investigation.

The impeachment inquiry, which has been conducted by the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs Committees, began exploring Trump's dealings with Ukraine after a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resulted in an anonymous whistleblower complaint expressing concern that Trump was pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political opponents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both presidents have since stated that there was no such pressure.

Republicans have criticized the impeachment inquiry process, including the lack of a full House vote to this point. Democratic leadership has insisted that such a vote – which took place prior to past impeachment inquiries – was unnecessary, but has backed down and plans to hold a House vote Thursday on a resolution to continue the investigation and set in place various rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.