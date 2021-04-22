Widow of officer killed in 2020 riot makes plea to Joe Biden: Demand peace in our communities

Ann Dorn, the wife of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed during the violence and looting that followed widespread protests over racial injustice in June, slammed President Biden's remarks on the demonstrations and trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, saying the president and other leaders should demand peace.

"It's disheartening that our leaders are downplaying this and they’re not calling for peace," Dorn told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday. "They should be demanding peace from everyone in our communities."

Dorn made the comments two days after President Biden delivered remarks where he looked back at the protests over the summer favorably.

"The murder of George Floyd launched a summer of protest we hadn't seen since the civil rights era in the '60s. Protests that unified people of every race and generation and peace and with purpose to say, ‘Enough, enough, enough, enough of these senseless killings,’" the president said.

Biden made the comments as the nation was waiting on a verdict by the jury in Chauvin’s trial.

Briefly speaking with reporters at the White House, the president discussed his call on Monday with Floyd’s family. Floyd was a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after he was seen on video – handcuffed – saying "I can't breathe" as Chauvin kneeled on his neck. His death sparked nationwide protests last spring and summer over police brutality against minorities and systemic racism.

President Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he was "praying the verdict" was "the right verdict."

Dorn blasted Biden for making comments on the case before a verdict was reached.

"Let the courts work it out like they did," she told host Brian Kilmeade. "Wait for a verdict. Don't just jump to conclusions and make statements that are going to incite more violence [and] more crime."

MAXINE WATERS URGES MINNESOTA ANTI-POLICE CROWD TO ‘STAY ON THE STREET’ IF CHAUVIN ACQUITTED IN FLOYD CASE

Dorn's late husband was shot and killed at age of 77 while reportedly trying to protect his friend's small business during riots that occurred in St. Louis and other U.S. cities after Floyd’s death.

The late Dorn reportedly encouraged his wife to join the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, where she works as a sergeant and where her husband served as a police captain for 38 years, according to Missouri news outlet OzarksFirst.com.

The Dorns met when they were colleagues, became friends and were together for nearly 30 years.

When asked how the past year has been for her Dorn said, "I take it day by day."

"It's been a very hard journey without my husband with me," she continued.

Dorn also blasted celebrities and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for "making comments publicly that are going to influence people."

Over the weekend, Waters showed up at an anti-police brutality protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and said demonstrators needed to "stay on the street" and demanded justice until police reform becomes a reality.

Asked about the Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis on Saturday night, Waters told reporters if the former police officer isn't found guilty of murdering Floyd, "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

A spokesperson for Waters and Biden did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Paul Conner, Paul Steinhauser and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.