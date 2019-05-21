AOC, Liz Warren commiserate over 'Game of Thrones' ending: 'Ugh, this was written by men'

The ending to the hit show "Game of Thrones" was sexist and dismissed women as overly-emotional, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested on Tuesday.

"I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world," Ocasio-Cortez said during a video with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"And then the last two episodes, it's like, 'Oh, they're too emotional,'" she said with Warren responding, "yeah, exactly." "It's like ugh, this was written by men!" Ocasio-Cortez added before asserting that HBO needed some "feminist analysis."

It comes after Warren praised character Daenerys Targaryen in an op-ed written in April, and contrasted her with Cersei Lannister, another character on the show.

Targaryen, Warren indicated, carried many of the same interests that she did as a presidential candidate.

"And as much as Dany wants to take on her family’s enemies and take back the Iron Throne, she knows that she must first fight the army of the dead that threatens all mankind. This is a revolutionary idea, in Westeros or anywhere else," she wrote.

"A queen who declares that she doesn’t serve the interests of the rich and powerful? A ruler who doesn’t want to control the political system but to break the system as it is known? It’s no wonder that the people she meets in Westeros are skeptical."

The video came as both Sens. Warren and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reportedly vied for the freshman New Yorker's endorsement.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, hoped that HBO would unveil a "badass" ending that included a transition to Democracy. “Could you imagine if no one ends up on the throne and they transition to democracy?” she previously asked.